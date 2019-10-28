Explore alternate routes to avoid gridlock traffic after 405 Freeway fire causes multiple closures

The southbound side was shut down from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard, as well as all off-ramps on the northbound side between Sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive. The 405 Freeway southbound was expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. until further notice from the California Highway Patrol.+
MORE: See full list and map of evacuation area, road closures due to the Getty Fire
Off-ramps from Ventura Blvd to Sunset Blvd on the 405 are closed. Commuters were asked to avoid the 405 Freeway as firefighters battled the flames that were threatening homes.
Though the infamously congested freeway is no stranger to gridlock traffic, a tweet from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation displayed the severity of the fire's impact on the major thoroughfare.
Current road closures:— LADOT (@LADOTofficial) October 28, 2019
🚧 Sunset / Monaco
🚧 Sunset / Mandaville
🚧 Sunset / Rockingham
🚧 Sunset / Bristol
🚧 Sunset / Kanter
🚧 Sunset / Bundy
🚧 Sunset / Barrington
🚧 Sunset / Chautauqua
🚧 Sepulveda / Mountaingate@LAFD @LAPDHQ @ReadyLA @LACity @MikeBoninLA #GettyFire
Below are some alternate routes to help you navigate around the 405 Freeway traffic.
Beverly Glen Boulevard, Coldwater Canyon Drive and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, or the 101 Freeway are all viable alternatives to get around the 405 Freeway fire zone.