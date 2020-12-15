Los Angeles Metro debuts ride-share service and new bus routes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority today will roll out the first phase of its NextGen Bus Plan and its Metro Micro ride-sharing service.NextGen is an overhaul of Metro's bus network, the first in more than 25 years, and is designed to speed up bus trips, provide more frequent trips to the bulk of the system's riders and improve reliability and accessibility.Metro Micro is a ride-sharing service using vans and small vehicles that will be operated by Metro in select zones. The service is designed to integrate with the transit system and enhance service in areas where it is difficult to run fixed-route buses.Our mission is to create a world-class transportation system for Los Angeles by giving Angelenos a wide array of convenient, reliable and affordable transportation options to get where they need to go,'' Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti said in a statement. With NextGen and Metro Micro, we are rolling out two key projects in our pursuit of a city and region defined by greater mobility and expanded prosperity for every rider, commuter and resident.''The service will allow riders to plan entire trips with both Metro Micro and their bus or train ride in real-time, using a single mobile app, internet browser or Metro's call center. Riders will be able to pay for the ride-share service by using their TAP card and TAP account or with a debit, credit or prepaid credit card.Rides will cost an introductory rate of $1 per ride, transfer not included, for the first six months of Metro Micro service in each zone. At the end of the six-month introductory period, Metro will consider potential fare adjustments.The service will be introduced in the South Los Angeles Area, operating from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and the LAX/Inglewood area, operating from 5 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.More information can be found at www.metro.net.