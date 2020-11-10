Traffic

Sinkhole opens up on street in Crenshaw District, nearly swallows family's van

CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large sinkhole opened up on a residential street Tuesday morning in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles, nearly swallowing a family's van.

No one was inside the parked vehicle when it teetered into the gaping hole in the street, and no injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of a broken water main and flooding in the 3600 block of South Buckingham Road, where they discovered the white van had toppled over onto its left side and into the sinkhole.

The street was closed to traffic as crews worked to shut off the water, which was spewing from a ruptured 8-inch cast-iron pipe that was installed in 1997.

It was unclear how long it would take to remove the vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

