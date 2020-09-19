President Donald Trump

Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, the official said. A preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans, the official said.

The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators were working to determine where the enveloped originated and who mailed it. The FBI, the Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were leading the investigation.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate "a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility" and that there is "no known threat to public safety."

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.

Authorities said the man, William Clyde Allen III, sent the envelopes with ground castor beans to the president, FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, Adm. John Richardson, who at the time was the Navy's top officer, and then-Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.fbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Trump administration opens investigation into racial bias at Princeton
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire spreads to 91K acres; evacuation orders remain
4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks San Gabriel Valley
EARTHQUAKE: Are you ready for the big one? What you need to know
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ginsburg tribute
Boy who was sent to live with dad due to abusive mom dies at age 9
Redlands police fatally shoot man suspected of killing own mother
Show More
Massive house party for child shut down in Sherman Oaks
When is the best time to get a flu shot this year?
Northgate Market: How an Anaheim immigrant family built a business empire
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal
Mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse of infant in IE
More TOP STORIES News