LAPD investigating back-to-back burglaries at pharmacies in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two pharmacies were hit by burglars in the Tujunga area overnight.

The first incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at Miracle Pharmacy on Foothill Boulevard. The suspects were captured on surveillance video breaking into the business.

In the footage, the suspects appeared to have some type of power tool as they broke through a security gate and glass door. Up to four individuals who were involved could be seen in the video.

The pharmacy owners say this was the third time their business has been broken into. This time, owner Vardui Sarafyan says the suspects only got away with some Xanax.

According to the Los Angeles police Department, it appears to be the same group of people that have been burglarizing other pharmacies over the last couple of months.

A second pharmacy, Remedy Drugs on Foothill Boulevard, was also burglarized just before 4 a.m. Police could not say what was taken.

It's unclear if those two latest incidents are connected.