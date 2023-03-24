Surveillance video captured a truck full of thieves smashing their way through the front of a high-end collectibles store in Tujunga, snatching tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Truck full of robbers smash into sports collectibles store, cause about $1M in damage

The owners of "Kaptain Fish Collectibles" say the three robbers stole loads of pricey items, including Kobe Bryant-signed basketball shoes and dozens of ultra rare trading cards.

The robbers were in and out of the store in about five minutes, a remarkably quick hit that suggested they had scoped out the shop well in advance.

"They knew what to grab. They knew what had value. They knew what was hard to trace," said Sevag Mazakian, the store's co-owner. "And, I feel as though one, if not all three, have been in the shop just recently, because they knew where to go exactly."

The shop's owners estimate they sustained over $1 million worth of damages, both from the products stolen and actual damage to their storefront.