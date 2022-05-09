car crash

Car barrels toward home before crash-landing and catching fire in Tustin

Wild surveillance video shows the speeding car heading directly toward to the home before flipping several times through the air.
EMBED <>More Videos

Car barrels toward home before crash-landing, catching fire in Tustin

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild crash that sent a car barreling toward a home before catching on fire was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday in the 19000 block of La Loma Drive in an unincorporated part of Tustin.

The video shows the speeding car heading directly toward to the home, hitting a mailbox before flipping several times through the air.

The car crash-landed upside down into the side of the home and quickly caught on fire, according to authorities.





Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon after they arrived.

Investigators with the Orange County Fire Authority said the driver and a passenger managed to escape the smashed car. One of them was sent to the hospital and was reportedly stable.

The other refused to seek medical attention, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. The house itself wasn't seriously damaged.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinorange countysurveillancesurveillance cameracollisioncar crashorange county newsrescuecaught on tapecaught on videotrafficcar fireinvestigationcaught on cameracrashinvestigationssurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAR CRASH
Driver rescued after BMW left crushed under big rig in South LA crash
Man on horse in critical condition after driver hits animal: Police
3 injured after violent crash involving bus in Baldwin Park
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union, police say
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested as 2nd suspect in deaths of 3 children at LA home
Union Station beefs up security measures in response to recent attacks
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
OC grocery store manager praised for helping man attacked inside store
Hundreds of Cedars-Sinai health care workers begin 5-day strike
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
Police find man dead inside car in Anaheim after reports of screams
Show More
Teaser trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is here: Watch now
Large fire engulfs Koreatown apartment building
19-year-old to become Texas university's youngest-ever law school grad
Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University
Body found in Anaheim water basin
More TOP STORIES News