Thousands of University of California workers could go on strike starting Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of academic workers at University of California campuses could go on strike starting Monday, possibly causing big disruptions for students.

About 48,000 union workers are expected to walk off the job at UCLA and nine other UC campuses across the state. They voted to strike after months of failed negotiations with UC administrators.

The United Auto Workers union represents several classes of UC employees, including graduate student researchers, student employees, tutors and teaching assistants.

Wages are a key issue. Some workers - many of them graduate students - say they spend more than half their monthly pay on rent.

"Our primary demand is to get living wages, to have living situations that match the cost of living, that match the vital work that we do to not only sustain the university but make the University of California the prestigious institution that it is," said graduate student researcher Desmond Fonseca.

Some students say some of their classes have already been canceled in anticipation of the strike.

The University of California issued a statement on the negotiations that reads in part:

"Our primary goal in these negotiations is achieving multiyear agreements that recognize these employees' important and highly valued contributions to the University's teaching and research mission with fair pay, quality health and family-friendly benefits, and a supportive and respectful work environment."

"The University has provided fair responses to UAW on priority issues of concern to all four bargaining units, including in areas of fair pay, a respectful work environment, and housing."