Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16 after yearlong shutdown

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) -- After a yearlong closure forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen with limited capacity on April 16, although annual and season pass holders will be able to return one day early, park officials announced Tuesday.

Park officials said most rides will be operational, but some attractions will remain shuttered to comply with health restrictions. Face coverings will be required for all visitors, physical-distancing measures will be in place and everyone entering the park will have their temperature checked.

Eating and drinking will be restricted to designated dining areas.

Per California health rules, only in-state residents will be permitted.

With Los Angeles County in the orange tier of the state's COVID economic blueprint, 25% capacity will be allowed.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,'' said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.''

Tickets will go on sale online April 8. Annual and season pass holders will be offered a series of complimentary "Bonus Days'' on select dates, beginning with April 15, and other dates planned through May 16. Annual pass members can reserve spots online for the Bonus Days beginning Monday. Regular use of the annual and season passes will resume May 17.

Anyone who purchased a park ticket prior to April 8 will have to make an advance reservation at to schedule a date to visit.

The park's newest ride, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash,'' will be open when the park welcomes back visitors.

Universal is the latest theme park to announce its reopening plans. Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim are set to reopen April 30. Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park will reopen in May, while Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia will reopen this Thursday, the first day allowed under state guidelines.
