At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland

*** UPDATED 7/16/22 - 1440 ***#SBCoFD worked diligently to put out this fire and Foothill Blvd is once again open. The fire appears to have started from an electrical issue and damaged at least 10 RVs. — Upland Police Department (@UplandPD) July 16, 2022

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 RVs were damaged during a large fire at an Upland storage facility Saturday.According to authorities, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. at a facility on West Foothill Boulevard.Initially, one RV was on fire, but the flames spread to at least nine others. No injuries were reported.Firefighters said the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue.Foothill Boulevard was shut down Saturday afternoon as crews worked to put the fire out.The street has since reopened.