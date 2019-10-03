USC annual security report shows spike in sexual assault claims; university blames increase on Tyndall allegations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC says a sharp increase in reported sex offenses last year is due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct by the school's former gynecologist George Tyndall.

The university's annual security and fire safety report released Tuesday revealed 92 reports of rape and 25 reports of fondling.

Those new numbers combined result in an increase of more than 200% from 2017.

The school says some of Tyndall's misconduct allegations did not fit requirements to be part of the report.

Tyndall is charged with sexual misconduct toward 16 former patients over a seven-year period when he worked at the university's on-campus health center. He was arrested in late June and was released from jail after posting bail in late August.

The 72-year-old is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday. Tyndall has continued to deny any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.
