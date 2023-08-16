Thousands of students descend on USC campus for move-in day

Thousand of students, many accompanied by their parents, descended on the USC campus for move-in day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of USC students are arriving on campus for fall semester and moving in this week.

On Tuesday, there were a lot of new faces -- and move-in day nerves for many freshmen.

"It's sort of a mix of emotions I think," said freshman Niharra Chandrasena. "On the way here I was really excited and now that everything started I think the nerves are kicking in."

Thousands of students are moving in, and it took months of planning to ensure everything was in place for a smooth transition.

Parents and students made move-in day appointments to minimize traffic and lines for people on and off campus.

"It's teams across the university working together to make sure that we're ready to welcome all of our student specifically highlighting our first-year students -- about 3,600 of them -- to make sure we roll out the cardinal carpet and they get that really awesome experience where they realize this is their home away from home," said Dr. Emily Sandoval, USC's associate vice-provost student development and engagement.

There are five days for students to move in. About 2,000 students were expected to arrive on campus Tuesday, and another 3,000 on Wednesday.

"We have way too much stuff to move, so we got one bin," said freshman Keaton Orava. "We are going to make a lot of trips, I think, but we already rented a storage unit out here to try to make the process a little easier."

Some parents were more emotional, realizing they were going to be saying their goodbyes soon.

"Emotional, because my son went yesterday and today my daughter is going, so it's a little emotional," said Giri Chandrasena.

Wednesday is the last scheduled day for move-in and that will kick off the six-week-long Trojan welcome experience at USC.