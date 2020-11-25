mystery

Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah desert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Is it alien or art?

Utah public safety officers were stunned when they stumbled on what looks like something out of a sci-fi space film. They found a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert in the southeast part of the state.

RELATED: FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ernie, Debbie and their ghosts at Winchester Mystery House in San Jose in 1983

This discovery took place last week as wildlife officials were flying above, counting sheep in the Bighorn area.

RELATED: Florida pastor spooked by mysterious orb seen floating in his home

The monolith is about 10 to 12 feet tall with triangular proportions.

Its exact location is not being revealed.

Officials believe it might have been installed by an artist who is a fan of the film, "2001: A Space Odyssey," in which a monolith appears that looks fairly similar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahmysteryparanormalart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MYSTERY
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Class ring lost in US found 47 years later in Finland
Mystery Spot celebrates 80 years of defying gravity, logic of guests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
Biden picks Alejandro Mayorkas to lead DHS
Are restaurants causing LA County's COVID-19 surge?
Riverside County hospitalizations surge by more than 250%
Los Angeles saw more than 300 murders this year
OC restaurants could get a boost from LA County's dining ban
Show More
Fraudulent CA unemployment claims filed for inmates, DA says
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Travelers arriving in LA required to acknowledge state quarantine
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about their pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News