Burglary suspect allegedly armed with knives fatally shot by deputies in Valencia

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- A man allegedly armed with knives was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Valencia.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible burglary at a Subway sandwich shop around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting happened near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the man had two knives and lunged at deputies, prompting them to open fire. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knives were recovered at the scene, the department said. No deputies were injured.

No other details were available.