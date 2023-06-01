The crews at Ventura County Animal Services are operating at crisis levels as more stray dogs are being dropped off and kennels continue to fill up.

Ventura County Animal Services struggle with overcrowding as more stray dogs continue to come in

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The crews at Ventura County Animal Services are operating at crisis levels as more stray dogs are being dropped off and kennels continue to fill up.

Randy Friedman with Ventura County Animal Services said its shelter has reached capacity.

"We have a population here of animals who are not getting adopted as fast," he said. "The puppies, they get adopted pretty quick, smaller breed dogs get adopted quick, but we have a larger influx of animals that have come in. Last night, at one point, we had eight dogs come in at the same time and that puts a lot of stress on our kennels."

Friedman says overcrowding can cause stress to the animals, but fortunately, they have plenty of volunteers who are helping with dog walks and training.

"But if they're not getting adopted or fostered, it's difficult," he said. "We've got only so much room at the shelter."

Up to 15 animals are coming in every day, according to a tweet posted by the Ventura County Animal Services on Tuesday.

If you're interested in adopting an animal, click here.