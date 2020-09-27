Video appears to show deputy striking protester at Breonna Taylor march in West Hollywood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6571242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another night of Breonna Taylor demonstrations were held Friday as police investigated a pickup truck that struck a protester in Hollywood the previous night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6551670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drivers and protesters on the streets of Hollywood were involved in at least two separate violent confrontations Thursday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6550542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A protest in Hollywood took a violent turn when demonstrators appeared to have tried to pull a driver out of a vehicle.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new video emerged Saturday that appeared to show a deputy striking a suspect on the ankles multiple times with a riot shield while the suspect was face-down on the ground and not resisting arrest during a third night of protests in the name of Breonna Taylor.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's watch sergeant told City News Service that he knew nothing about the video captured in West Hollywood, but the Los Angeles Times cited a department spokesman who said the department was aware of the video, and that an investigation was being conducted into the use of force during Friday night's arrests.Meanwhile, five of the six protesters arrested during Friday night's protest over the fatal shooting by Louisville, Kentucky, police in a botched drug raid in March have been cited and released, a sheriff's watch sergeant said Saturday.The sixth protester remains in custody on a separate charge that could not be cited out, according to a watch sergeant at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station. The sergeant did not immediately know what the charge was.More Southland demonstrations in Taylor's name were planned or held this weekend, including a Saturday morning march in Hollywood, a candlelight vigil planned for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards, and an 11 a.m. rally Sunday in La Canada Flintridge, at the intersection of Angeles Crest Highway and Foothill BoulevardAt 7 p.m. Friday, demonstrators had gathered at William S. Hart Park in West Hollywood, located at 8341 De Longpre Ave., near Sunset Boulevard. About 50 marchers were spotted going northbound on La Cienega Boulevard to join the rally shortly after 8 p.m."Several acts of vandalism took place, at which point an unlawful assembly was declared and an order to disperse was issued to the protesters,'' Sgt. Jennifer Roth said. "After the order was given, two pickup trucks were seen driving recklessly on Sunset Boulevard with multiple subjects hanging out of the truck beds. Both vehicles then blocked traffic taking over the street on Sunset Boulevard, near San Vicente Boulevard."Deputies approached and detained approximately 10 adults. Six adults were subsequently arrested,'' she continued. "The charges included reckless driving, unsecured passengers in a truck bed, taking over the streets, battery on a peace officer, lynching, resisting/obstructing deputies, and failure to disperse.''California Penal Code 405a PC defines lynching as a person who participates in the taking by means of a riot of another person from the lawful custody of a peace officer,'' according to the California state Legislature.A pickup truck near Sunset and Seward ran through a group of people and injured at least two Thursday night. One person was transported with minor injuries to the hospital by ambulance. A second person was transported in a personal vehicle.The pickup left the scene but was stopped, its driver temporarily detained by police, then released."Hollywood officers stopped that driver several blocks away, where he cooperated with officers and provided information. His vehicle had evidence of damage from the confrontation with protesters,'' police said Friday."He was released pending the outcome of a hit-and-run investigation.''Officers believe the driver was attempting to maneuver through the crowd but was surrounded by protesters."The protesters began beating his vehicle with sticks and tried to open the door to his vehicle,'' police said. "As he attempted to drive away from the situation, he struck a protester who was in the street.''About 40 minutes later, the driver of a white Prius tried to get around the protest as it moved down Sunset Boulevard, near Vine Street, and became surrounded by protesters, some of whom allegedly struck and damaged the car.The driver of a black pickup police believe was involved in the protest followed the Prius for about a block and "forced the Prius to come to a stop,'' police said. The Prius reversed and hit a green Ford Mustang.Police allege the occupants of the Mustang and the pickup began striking the Prius, and tried to "extract the driver of the Prius from his vehicle'' before he drove off. No injuries were reported.Officers later pulled the Prius driver over and he cooperated with their investigation.