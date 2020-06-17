Video captures random attack on man out walking dogs in Santa Ana

Disturbing video released by Santa Ana police shows a random attack on a man who was out walking his two dogs.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video released by Santa Ana police shows a random attack on a man who was out walking his two dogs.

The man was walking his dogs along Civic Center Drive Monday around 7 a.m. when a stranger approached and asked for his bicycle back, police say.

The man with the dogs did not understand and said he didn't have a bike and tried to walk away. But the other man followed him and then started hitting him over and over again.

The victim tried to fought off the attack and soon was pushed to the ground. The assailant fled.

Santa Ana police are asking for the public's help identifying the violent man seen in the video. He may be a transient who frequents the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Investigative Specialist L. Delisle at (714) 245-8647 or email ldelisle@santa-ana.org

