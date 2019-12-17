Video shows teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a group of men who kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Melrose section of the Bronx in New York City.

It happened late Monday night in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.

Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as Sanchez is forced into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

The car then drives off, fleeing east on East 156th Street.

Investigators say Sanchez did not know her kidnappers. An urgent search for the teen is now underway.

Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The men wanted for questioning in the case are described as four adult males in their 20s with dark complexions. All were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
