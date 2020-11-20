caught on video

Video: Woman pushed in front of NYC subway, miraculously survives

The horrifying crime was caught on surveillance video.
NEW YORK CITY -- A woman is lucky to be alive after she was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan Thursday morning, and the horrifying crime was caught on surveillance video.

The 24-year-old suspect, who is said to be emotionally disturbed, can be seen watching and waiting for the train to arrive before he pushes the innocent victim.

"The whole incident is captured on surveillance video," NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O'Reilly said. "It's very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station. And at the opportune moment, he pushed the victim to the tracks."

Amazingly, the woman in her 40s managed to roll over, and the train made minimal contact with her. Officials say no words were exchanged between the two.

"She fell, fortunately for her, between the roll bed and the rails," O'Reilly said. "Through the grace of God, sustained minor injuries."

WATCH | Frightening video shows girl swept up in the air by a kite
EMBED More News Videos

The girl wasn't seriously injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squaremanhattannew york citycaught on tapefall on trackssubway crimecaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
VIDEO: Woman films whale crash into kayakers on back-to-back days
NY schoolgirls celebrate Kamala Harris win with empowering poem
Strong winds send tent flying at boy in Pico Rivera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
As the US surpasses 250K COVID-19 deaths, SoCal learns to grieve
MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California
EDD sends payments to employed workers who try to return it
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
Pandemic spike sends shoppers on new spree for essential goods
Show More
Calabasas father-daughter duo shares Pfizer vaccine trial experience
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
Teen killed in apparent gang-related shooting in Compton
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News