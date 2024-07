Donald Trump campaigns in Minnesota hoping to flip the state for first time in over 50 years

Former president Donald Trump will attend a campaign fundraiser in New Jersey Sunday. Yesterday, Trump wrapped up a rally in Minnesota in hopes of flipping the state.

Minnesota hasn't backed the GOP in 52 years.

Trump was joined by his running mate JD Vance.

The former president continued his attacks on his likely opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also touched on crime and immigration.