Rams working on chemistry, culture during preseason training camp

Rams players and coaches say developing their chemistry during training camp now will help pay off on the field during the season.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Rams are continuing with open practice training camp sessions at Loyola Marymount as they work not only on refining the playbook but also on team chemistry.

Players are staying in dorms near the practice field and coaches hope they can develop chemistry which translates on the field.

"Culture is everything," said defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "Schemes are only gonna take you so far and talent is only gonna take you so far. The closer these guys are off the field I think it benefits on the field as much as possible."

Steve Avila, who was drafted in 2023 in the second round, played left guard last season but is ready to shift to center, which he played in college.

"I make it a point for me to know everybody on the team," Avila said. "At the end of the day it's a 53-man roster. You create a great relationship, you get great teams."

The Rams play their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 11 at SoFi Stadium. The game airs on ABC7.

Rams open practice sessions at LMU continue through Saturday.

