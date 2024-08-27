Rams take the field at new practice facility in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams officially moved into its new practice facility in Woodland Hills on Monday.

The Rams were supposed to move in at the start of August, but construction wasn't finished. Instead, the team returned to Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks until the Woodland Hills facility was ready.

Players were busy getting much needed practice reps as the regular season gets closer. The Rams Week 1 game is against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is considering adding more than just a practice facility at the new home of the team. He's looking to build a mix of residential, commercial and retail uses, as well as new green spaces and community amenities.

