Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna discusses Metro fare enforcement, deputy gang crackdown

Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:50PM
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss a crackdown on deputy gangs and plans to step up fare enforcement on the Metro system.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced a policy formally banning deputy gangs or cliques.

The deputy gangs, often identified by common tattoos, have been blamed for incidents of violence against Black and Hispanic residents, as well as against other deputies not affiliated with the group.

Luna sat down with Eyewitness News on Thursday to discuss the crackdown as well as other issues facing the department, such as fare enforcement on the Metro system.

To see his conversation with ABC7's Phillip Palmer, please watch the video above.

