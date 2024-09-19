Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna discusses Metro fare enforcement, deputy gang crackdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced a policy formally banning deputy gangs or cliques.

The deputy gangs, often identified by common tattoos, have been blamed for incidents of violence against Black and Hispanic residents, as well as against other deputies not affiliated with the group.

Luna sat down with Eyewitness News on Thursday to discuss the crackdown as well as other issues facing the department, such as fare enforcement on the Metro system.

