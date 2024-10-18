1 year after PCH crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students, candlelight vigil honors their memory

One year after four Pepperdine students were struck and killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, a candlelight vigil honored their memory.

MALIBU, Calif. (CNS) -- One year and one day after four Pepperdine students were fatally struck on Pacific Coast Highway in a crash caused by an allegedly speeding driver, the city of Malibu will discuss at a news conference Friday initiatives that have since been implemented to improve safety on PCH -- "while acknowledging the work that remains."

It will mark the second straight day of remembering the tragic events of Oct. 17, 2023 -- following a candlelight vigil Thursday night at the Ghost Tires Memorial at PCH at Webb Way.

Pepperdine seniors and sorority sisters Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams were strolling to an event when they were struck and killed on the northbound shoulder of a section of PCH known as "Dead Man's Curve," between Las Flores Canyon and Carbon Canyon roads.

That short stretch reportedly has seen the highest number of auto accidents on the overall 21-mile coastal road.

