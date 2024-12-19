Boy Scouts live the oath by teaching Cubs fire-safety lessons

Members of Troop 376 in Somers, New York, taught the Cub Scouts from Pack 1 the basics of fire safety.

SOMERS, New York -- The Boy Scouts of Troop 376 in Somers, New York, earned a new badge -- by passing on knowledge to the next generation of Scouts.

"I was in their shoes once, and I saw all these older guys come in. .. and they taught me some things ... and it's great to kind of see that cycle where I'm going around and teaching those kids the same things those kids taught me," said Aidan Kimmel, Life Scout, Somers Troop 376.

Some local firefighters also stopped by to give the Cub Scouts a tour of their fire truck.

"A hands-on experience like this -- is a memorable way for young Scouts to learn about fire safety -- and some day may just save lives," said Adam Schilkraut, scoutmaster, Somers Troop 376.



Watch the full story in our Localish profile.

