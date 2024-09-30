ABC News Studios' new film 'Patrice: The Movie' spotlights a couple fighting for marriage equality

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- ABC News Studios celebrated the release of their new film "Patrice: The Movie" with a special screening event hosted at The Clairidge in Montclair, New Jersey.



The film follows a disabled couple, Patrice Jetter and Garry Wickham, who want to marry but risk losing their federal benefits if they do.



"One in four people in this country is disabled," says Ted Passon, Director of "Patrice The Movie."

"And we are not set up for those people, so there's a twenty-five percent of the population that just gets left out of just about everything," he adds.



The event treated guests to a screening of the movie, as well as a Q &A with Director Ted Passon, subjects Patrice Jetter and Garry Wickham, and producers Innbo Shim and Emily Spivack, Dr. Laura Quiros and Delaney O'Connell.



"The laws are unfair to people with disabilities and they need to change," says Patrice Jetter. "Hopefully this movie will give people awareness about this [ issue ] and bring change," she adds.



Join Patrice and Garry in their fight for love and justice when the film premieres on September 30, only on Hulu.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News Studios and ABC Localish.