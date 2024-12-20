School principal brings the elf on her shelf to life

HATFIELD, Pennsylvania -- Principal Sara Rattigan and the elf on her shelf, 'Peppermint Pixie,' are always wrapped up in holiday hijinks at A.M. Kulp Elementary School.
The idea started as a way to keep kids engaged during one of the most hectic and exciting times of year in-between Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.
Each day, Peppermint Pixie and her friends surprise the students by performing a different activity, such as hosting a campfire or getting stuck in the school's book vending machine.
Watch the video above to see the kids' priceless reactions.