Rams host annual 'Ramsgiving' holiday event, spend quality time with local student athletes

Rams players, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage spent quality time with 100 young football players at the team's "Ramsgiving" holiday event on Tuesday.

Rams players, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage spent quality time with 100 young football players at the team's "Ramsgiving" holiday event on Tuesday.

Rams players, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage spent quality time with 100 young football players at the team's "Ramsgiving" holiday event on Tuesday.

Rams players, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage spent quality time with 100 young football players at the team's "Ramsgiving" holiday event on Tuesday.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams hosted the team's annual "Ramsgiving" holiday event on Tuesday, spending quality time with local student athletes.

The event was the team's fourth such event and took place at the team's practice facility in Woodland Hills.

Rams players, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage sat down and shared a meal with 100 young football players. The student athletes are part of the Watts Rams and the Northeast Lincoln Rams football teams - two youth football programs that are sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams.

Watch Ashley Mackey's full report in the video player above.