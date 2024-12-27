Ring in 2025 with 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

NEW YORK -- ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is a time-honored tradition and a beloved destination for viewers across the country to ring in the New Year together.



Marking his 20th year as host, Ryan Seacrest will return alongside co-host Rita Ora to celebrate the biggest party of the year in Times Square. Performers will include Lenny Kravitz, Jonas Brothers, Teddy Swims, Alanis Morisette, Cody Johnson and more.



For many, watching the famous ball drop is a long-standing tradition, so we asked locals what their own unique traditions are for ringing in the New Year.



From going out of state to eat at a specific restaurant, to eating ten grapes at midnight, to burning notes inscribed with what they didn't like about the last year, to watching marathons of their favorite movies, the answers included a variety of fun activities with family and friends.



Still, the most common answer among locals was watching the ball drop in Times Square on the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" will air live on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST and stream next day on Hulu.