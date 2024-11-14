Natural History Museum's new wing in Exposition Park to feature more space and plenty to explore

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is expanding with a newly renovated space and Gnatalie the Green Dino, a 75-foot long-necked dinosaur skeleton!

Gnatalie is the centerpiece of the NHM Commons, the museum's new wing and community hub in Los Angeles's Exposition Park.

The new wing will open to the public on Sunday, November 17, and includes 75,000 square feet of renovated space, new construction, and landscaping.

