Teen twins create 'Duo for Diapers' to help families in need

18-year-olds Jack and Red Thomas created 'Duo for Diapers' to help families with small children gain access to one of the most essential expenses.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- 18-year-olds Jack and Red Thomas from Malvern have a long family tradition of community service. As such, they did research to find out ways they could help the community.

They discovered a need for diapers.

The inability to afford diapers could make 1 in 4 parents miss work or school, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

The Thomas twins created 'Duo for Diapers,' and began collecting items through their local government offices and libraries.

They recently made a donation to the Philadelphia-based program, 'Pamper and Diaper My Baby.'

Watch the video above to see their hard work in action.

To learn more about 'Duo for Diapers' or 'Pamper and Diaper My Baby,' visit their websites.