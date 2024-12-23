U-haul filled with donated toys stolen in South LA; Spark of Love steps in to help

L.A. City firefighters and ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive provide Christmas presents for hundreds of Crenshaw kids who had their presents stolen.

L.A. City firefighters and ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive provide Christmas presents for hundreds of Crenshaw kids who had their presents stolen.

L.A. City firefighters and ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive provide Christmas presents for hundreds of Crenshaw kids who had their presents stolen.

L.A. City firefighters and ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive provide Christmas presents for hundreds of Crenshaw kids who had their presents stolen.

CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- L.A. City firefighters became Santa's helpers as the department and ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive saved Christmas for hundreds of kids in Crenshaw.

Eugene Henley, founder of Developing Options, was stunned to see help arriving.

"This is beautiful. What else can we say... you saved the day," Henley said.

Eugene and Stacy Henley run Developing Options, and for the past 20 years, the nonprofit has been sponsoring a Christmas toy giveaway for the community. But on Saturday morning, their annual celebration took a turn when they realized a Grinch had stolen their U-Haul packed with all the presents.

Their son Daiyan Henley, who is a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, was also at the event to help the families.

"You kind of wonder what type of people would do that but beyond that it's the people that came back and rallied to get us all here for this moment, and I just can't be more thankful for the people that are involved right now," he said.

Daiyan Henley added that the Spark of Love surprise is the best gift of the season as they help more than 300 families in need.

"It means everything, everything," one grateful mother, Shatavia Phillips, shared. "To be able to bring them out and have fun. It means a lot."

Firefighter Michael Marquez was ready to provide some assistance.

"I got a call from ABC7 telling us about the situation," he said. "I had a semi in the Valley picking up toys from all the fire stations, so I just redirected it here, brought all the toys here."



"This whole thing is a blessing, come out and get toys," said 13-year-old Keith Mears.

The Henleys are hoping the public will be able to help track down the thieves who stole the U-Haul, or better yet, they hope the suspect will do the right thing and return the truck with all of the presents.