'Walk and Play LA' event for Children's Hospital Los Angeles brings out dozens of supporters

All funds raised go towards ensuring patients at CHLA receive the lifesaving and critical care they need.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 6:05PM
It was a fun start to the weekend as Children's Hospital Los Angeles held its 7th annual Walk and Play L.A. event at the Santa Monica Pier.

The family-friendly community event celebrates and promotes the well-being of children all across L.A. and included a 3K walk, which took participants along the iconic Ocean Front Walk.

ABC7 anchor Coleen Sullivan served as special guest.

All funds raised go towards ensuring patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles receive the lifesaving and critical care they need.

"It is incredible to see so much community support, to see everyone coming out, raising money, having fun, about to go on a walk, and knowing that 100% goes to back to our mission of treating children from everywhere all over our community," said Children's Hospital Los Angeles Vice President Dawn Wilcox.

