Family mourns father of 5 crushed to death by concrete wall in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a construction worker is grieving after he was crushed to death by a concrete wall in Pacoima.

Javier Calderon died after a cinder-block wall collapsed on him, and another man who was only injured, on Glenoaks Boulevard Wednesday morning. Firefighters tried to free him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calderon's daughter believes he saved his co-worker's life.

"I'm sure that the reason why it happened to him was because he wanted to be the one that if something happened, it would be him and not his co-workers," said Monica Calderon, his daughter.

Calderon leaves behind a wife and five daughters, along with three grandchildren.

He was planning on roasting marshmallows with one of his granddaughters Friday night for their weekly sleepover, but he didn't make it home.

A GoFundMe page has been established in his honor.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.