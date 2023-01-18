Video shows man allegedly trying to kidnap barista through drive-thru window; arrest made

Investigators said the man attempted to use a zip-tying device as he tried pulling the barista toward the drive-thru window.

AUBURN, Wash. (KABC) -- A man who police said attempted to abduct a coffee shop barista through a drive-thru window in Washington state early Monday morning has been arrested.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was caught on video pulling up to the window in a pickup truck and grabbing the woman's arm as she tries to hand him money.

The footage of the incident was posted on Facebook by the Auburn Police Department.

Investigators said the man attempted to use a zip-tying device as he tried pulling the barista toward the drive-thru window. The video shows the woman fighting back before he drives off.

The camera captured a clear view of a tattoo on the man's arm and a side profile of his face.

Kelli Jackson, who works at a different coffee stand near Auburn, was shocked when she saw the video.

"She is obviously changing money, giving him back his change for his drink and then, trying to grab at her," she said. "It is absolutely terrifying, scary, when these things happen, you know? It puts you a little bit, unnerving."

Kolby Crossley with the Auburn Police Department said as the images of the suspect began circulating, the calls started to come in.

"The community played an absolutely major role," she said.

The arrest has since become the focus of conversations in the area.

"Thank goodness her instinct was the pull away and do things like that," said Jackson, who said the incident highlights the precautions so many baristas rely on, such as having quality security cameras.

"We are equipped with a lot of cameras, for that reason, for safety," she said. "We have pepper spray in the shops, we have a panic button in here as well."

The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

CNN contributed to this report.