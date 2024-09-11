Amber Alert issued after baby taken by 'armed and dangerous' suspect, Huntington Park police say

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after a 9-month-old boy was abducted by an "armed and dangerous" suspect, the Huntington Park Police Department said.

Jaydan Avalos was taken by 18-year-old David Avalos, according to the alert issued by the California Highway Patrol. The relationship between the child and the suspect was unclear.

David Avalos was last seen in Huntington Park on Wednesday, a CHP flyer said, but a post by the Highway Patrol on X gave the last known location as Normandie Avenue and West 228th Street in West Carson.

David Avalos is described as 6 Feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The missing infant is said to be 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

A red 2017 Lexus sedan is being sought in connection with the abduction, according to the alert. The car is described as an IS 200T with California license plate No. 9DDZ693.

Anyone who sees the victim or suspect is asked to call 911.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.