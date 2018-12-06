Parts of Burbank and La Tuna Canyon were hard hit by Thursday's storm, with mudflows leading to flooding and road closures.In Burbank, a fast-moving river of mud flowed downhill on Country Club Drive. The street was closed at Via Montana. No injuries were reported.To the north, part of La Tuna Canyon Road was shut down along the 210 Freeway as a number of spots were left a muddy mess from heavy rain in the morning.Tree branches and other debris were blocking roads as bulldozers worked to clear the mud flows.The area was hit by the La Tuna Fire last year, which burned more than 7,100 acres and left hillsides stripped bare of vegetation to contain the mudflow.