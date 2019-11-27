SoCal storm: Rain, snow sweep into SoCal ahead of Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be drenched in rain for Thanksgiving week as a big storm system sweeps down from the north.
The heaviest rain will pour down on Wednesday, dropping 1-2 inches in Los Angeles, and then about half an inch or more on Thanksgiving. A few scattered showers will linger for Black Friday.
Wednesday's rain is expected to move across areas of Los Angeles throughout the morning commute and then sweep into the Inland Empire later in the morning.
Temperatures will also stay fairly cold during the downpour.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of just 59 on Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 57 on Wednesday, with 2-3 inches of rain expected.
Mountain communities should expect snow at elevations over 6,000 feet. From 12 to 24 inches could fall by the time the storm passes.
