SoCal to see one more day of heavy rain before skies clear

The heavy rain and danger of flooding will continue in Southern California one more day before the region returns to sunny clear conditions in time for the weekend.Thursday could see 2-3 inches of rain in some areas, with flooding and mudslides possible in areas impacted by recent wildfires.By Friday afternoon, the rain should taper off and the sun will return, with temperatures in the 70s.The last of this week's series of storms will have mostly pushed out of the region by Thursday evening.A number of flash flood watches and evacuation orders will remain in place until then.People living in areas impacted by recent wildfires should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and flash flooding, as the hillsides have been left with little vegetation to absorb the flow of water.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect a heavy downpour Thursday morning, dumping 1-3 inches of rain in some areas, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to 3 inches of rain Thursday along with possible debris flows and a high of 60.Beaches will see some rain and possible flooding, with surf in the 3-7 foot range and a high temperature of 62.Mountain areas will be windy, with snow at elevations over 8,000 feet and a high temperature of just 45, dropping to 32 overnight.Deserts will see rain with a high of 55 degrees.