SoCal weather: Marine layer keeping temps mild through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is sticking around all week, keeping much of Southern California not-too-hot over the next several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning and an afternoon high of just 76 degrees on Thursday, with similar conditions remaining over the next several days.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds, reaching 84 by the afternoon. Valley temperatures will gradually warm up over the next several days, hitting the low 90s by the weekend.

