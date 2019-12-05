SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Thursday morning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most of the heavy rains have made their way through Southern California with a small chance of showers Thursday morning.Elevations above 7,000 feet will continue to see some ice and snow through Thursday morning. Another storm is expected to move in for the weekend.By the time the storm wraps up, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see at least an inch or more of rain, with a high temperature of 63 degrees Thursday.The valleys and the Inland Empire could see up to two inches of rain with a high of 62 Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.