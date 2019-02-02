WEATHER

VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale

The powerful storm drenched the Southland on Saturday, causing the rain-swollen Los Angeles River to roar in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The L.A. River is usually a trickle. That definitely was not the case on Saturday, when the relentless rain caused the water level to rise significantly.

The L.A. River is usually a trickle. That definitely was not the case on Saturday, when the relentless rain caused the water level to rise significantly.

Along the Glendale stretch of the river, the water came over the side walkway barriers in some parts. Some area residents said they've never seen the river get so swollen.

The Los Angeles River is usually a trickle. That was definitely not the case on Saturday, when the river roared to life amid the powerful rainstorm.

