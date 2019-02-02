VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --The powerful storm drenched the Southland on Saturday, causing the rain-swollen Los Angeles River to roar in Glendale.
The L.A. River is usually a trickle. That definitely was not the case on Saturday, when the relentless rain caused the water level to rise significantly.
The LA River in Glendale is ROARING. The bike path in the distance near the 134 is underwater. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/3rD5XjGsG4— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) February 2, 2019
Along the Glendale stretch of the river, the water came over the side walkway barriers in some parts. Some area residents said they've never seen the river get so swollen.
