LGBT Center hosting all-ages Drag March down Santa Monica Boulevard, starting in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles LGBT Center is hosting an all-ages Drag March on Sunday.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event that coincides with Easter Sunday.

It's in partnership with local LGBTQ+ organizations, faith groups and queer and trans activists.

Participants will march down Santa Monica Boulevard starting in West Hollywood Park for the rally.

Organizers say the march was set up to mobilize against ant-LGBTQ+ legislation and treatment.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., while the march begins at noon and is expected to last one hour.