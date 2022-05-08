jewelry theft

$19,000 worth of watches stolen during West Hollywood robbery, authorities say

The suspects allegedly used a Rolls-Royce as a getaway vehicle.
WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- About $19,000 worth of watches was stolen during an overnight robbery in West Hollywood, authorities said.

It happened at around 1 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Larrabee Street.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, six men stole two watches, one of which was worth $18,000.

Investigators told Eyewitness News one woman suffered minor injuries.

Several people were detained early Sunday night.

Further details surrounding the robbery weren't immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

