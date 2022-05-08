$19,000 worth of watches stolen during West Hollywood robbery, authorities say

It happened at around 1 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Larrabee Street.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, six men stole two watches, one of which was worth $18,000.
READ ALSO | West Hollywood jewelry heist caught on video
The suspects allegedly used a Rolls-Royce as a getaway vehicle.
Investigators told Eyewitness News one woman suffered minor injuries.
Several people were detained early Sunday night.
Further details surrounding the robbery weren't immediately released.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.