$19,000 worth of watches stolen during West Hollywood robbery, authorities say

The owners are now taking to social media in hopes of tracking down the thief who they say stole nearly $25,000 worth of merchandise - including a Rolex watch.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- About $19,000 worth of watches was stolen during an overnight robbery in West Hollywood, authorities said.It happened at around 1 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Larrabee Street.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, six men stole two watches, one of which was worth $18,000.The suspects allegedly used a Rolls-Royce as a getaway vehicle.Investigators told Eyewitness News one woman suffered minor injuries.Several people were detained early Sunday night.Further details surrounding the robbery weren't immediately released.