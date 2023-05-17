WeHo marijuana shop victim of smash-and-grab robbery hours after city voted to add LASD positions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A smash-and-grab robbery at a marijuana dispensary in West Hollywood happened early Tuesday morning.

The store's manager said about 12 people broke in to Urbn Leaf on Sunset Boulevard around 5 a.m.

The owners say one of the burglars smashed through the windows, and then the rest followed, taking most of the product on the store floor.

"I was pretty shocked. I'm like 'really?' I can't believe this actually happened on Sunset," said Sol Yamani, a partner at the store.

The latest crime came just hours after the city of West Hollywood voted to add four new positions to the Sheriff's Department to patrol the area.

Less than two weeks ago, four people were arrested in connection with a brazen armed robbery close to a nearby restaurant.