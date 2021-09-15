movie news

Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort shine in 2021 'West Side Story' trailer: Watch it here

By Carson Blackwelder
EMBED <>More Videos

Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort shine in new 'West Side Story' trailer

The new look at Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" is here!

"Good Morning America" exclusively debuted a look at the official trailer on Wednesday for the film, an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which hits theaters Friday, Dec. 10.

Starring in Spielberg's movie musical are newcomer Rachel Zegler, Golden Globe nominee Ansel Elgort and the iconic Rita Moreno, among others. Moreno previously starred in -- and won an Oscar for -- the 1961 version of "West Side Story" alongside Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer.

In the trailer we hear Zegler, who was found via a casting call posted on Twitter and is making her professional film debut, sing for the very first time. She sings "Tonight," one of the musical's big numbers, as we are introduced to the world of "West Side Story."

EMBED More News Videos

20th Century Studios released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated "West Side Story," which tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, Sunday night during the Oscars on ABC.



"West Side Story" is set in New York City during the '50s and tells a tale of two star-crossed lovers -- think Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." Tony (Elgort) is a former member of the Jets, a white gang, who falls in love with Maria (Zegler), the sister of the leader of the Sharks, a Puerto Rican gang.

The 1961 version, which won 10 Academy Awards including best picture, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Speaking to Vanity Fair last March, Spielberg said the story "is not only a product of its time, but that time has returned, and it's returned with a kind of social fury."

"I really wanted to tell that Puerto Rican, Nuyorican experience of basically the migration to this country and the struggle to make a living, and to have children, and to battle against the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice," he added.

VIDEO: Rita Moreno talks 'West Side Story' on Oscars red carpet
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Rita Moreno said she has already watched the new "West Side Story" and called it thrilling.



Moreno told Entertainment Tonight in May that fans are in for "some surprises" with this film because, in Spielberg's version, "there are things that are done in this movie that weren't in the original, that should have."

Spielberg's "West Side Story" was originally set to release on Dec. 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's premiere date was pushed to Dec. 10, 2021. A teaser for the movie was unveiled during this year's Oscars telecast.

"West Side Story" hits theaters in the United States on Dec. 10, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newssteven spielbergtrailersotrc
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
RELATED
Watch the first trailer for new 'West Side Story' film
MOVIE NEWS
'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu reflects on success, AAPI representation
Awkwafina talks about power of cultural representation in 'Shang-Chi'
'Shang-Chi' smashes Labor Day records with $71.4M debut
Dwayne Johnson seems to have a doppelgänger in Alabama
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
Show More
Yamashiro hires first female executive chef in its 107-year history
Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store
Video released in Tarzana hit-and-run that left skateboarder dead
Family mourns OC man killed in hit-and-run crash
Homeless veteran fatally stabbed at Brentwood encampment
More TOP STORIES News