9 injured when truck veers off road, crashes onto sidewalk in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nine people were injured when the driver of a pickup truck jumped a curb, sending the vehicle crashing onto a sidewalk in Westlake, police say.It happened Saturday morning at the corner of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver of the pickup was heading westbound on Wilshire Boulevard and somehow lost control and veered off the road.Police say the driver told them he suddenly thought someone was pointing at gun at him. That's when the driver lost control of the truck and jumped onto the sidewalk.Initial reports indicated multiple people had been hit. Firefighters and paramedics arrived and immediately began treating the victims.Authorities said the people hit weren't seriously hurt."Thankfully, there was no major injuries, just complaints of some bumps and bruises," said Central Traffic Sgt. Robert Leary.Driver wasn't impaired and was not arrested. He was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.The incident remains under investigation.