pedestrian struck

9 injured when truck veers off road, crashes onto sidewalk in Westlake

Police say the driver told them he suddenly thought someone was pointing at gun at him.
EMBED <>More Videos

9 injured when truck veers off road, crashes into sidewalk in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nine people were injured when the driver of a pickup truck jumped a curb, sending the vehicle crashing onto a sidewalk in Westlake, police say.

It happened Saturday morning at the corner of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver of the pickup was heading westbound on Wilshire Boulevard and somehow lost control and veered off the road.

Police say the driver told them he suddenly thought someone was pointing at gun at him. That's when the driver lost control of the truck and jumped onto the sidewalk.

Initial reports indicated multiple people had been hit. Firefighters and paramedics arrived and immediately began treating the victims.

Authorities said the people hit weren't seriously hurt.

"Thankfully, there was no major injuries, just complaints of some bumps and bruises," said Central Traffic Sgt. Robert Leary.

Driver wasn't impaired and was not arrested. He was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeleswestlakecar crashlos angeles police departmentcar accidentpedestrian strucklapdpedestrian killedinvestigationpedestrianscrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin, Germany
Explosives found in car that struck 3 kids near OC elementary school
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union, police say
Man hit, killed by passing vehicle after parking own car in Brentwood
TOP STORIES
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Marine killed in flight crash identified as son of former LA Dodger
Sunshine, hot temps expected in parts of SoCal this weekend
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
Hal Rubenstein's "The Looks of Love: 50 Moments in Fashion That Inspired Romance."
LA County identifies 2 more probable cases of monkeypox
Show More
Plane headed to Singapore reportedly sends out false hijacking alarm
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
October trial date set in Harvey Weinstein sex-charges case in LA
LA's emergency declaration aims to prevent baby formula price gouging
Advocates 'disappointed' after homeless moved out of DTLA for summit
More TOP STORIES News