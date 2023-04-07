At least 37 people displaced after large tree fire spreads to Westlake area apartment building

More than 30 people were displaced Thursday night after a large tree fire spread to a nearby apartment building in the Westlake area.

AIR7 HD was above the seen, capturing flames fully consuming the attic while also spreading to the top floor.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 30 people were displaced Thursday night after a large tree fire spread to a nearby apartment building in the Westlake area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of W. Cambria St. shortly after 8 p.m. where heavy fire was reported in the attic.

AIR7 HD was above the seen, capturing flames fully consuming the attic while also spreading to the top floor. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading downward into any first floor units.

LAFD said it took 74 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Thirty-seven people were displaced, though no injuries were reported.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a person in handcuffs though it's unclear how that person was connected to the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.