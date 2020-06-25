hamilton

'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda and other original cast members

'Hamilton' on Disney Plus gets you better than the best seat in the house, Lin-Manuel Miranda says
NEW YORK -- Millions of fans can't wait to be in front of the screen when it happens as the unforgettable Broadway show "Hamilton" begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.

WABC-TV's entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon sat down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show's creator and star, and other members of the original cast to talk about "#Hamilfilm" as it's become known on Twitter.



"I call it the best seat in the house, but it's actually kind of better than the best seat in the house," Miranda said. "I'm incredibly grateful that we had the foresight to film this and the biggest thing was accessibility is an issue in theater, on Broadway."

Miranda said like restaurants, Broadway can only serve so many customers at a time. He said they wanted to make sure the show was captured so the world can see what was happening inside the theater.

"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The screen version of the show was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016.

The show won 11 Tony Awards, including best new musical in 2016, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in drama.

"Hamilton" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more.

Featured Interviews:
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton)
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon talks to Lin-Manuel Miranda about bringing the Broadway smash home



Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington)
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon talks to original 'Hamilton' cast members Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington)





Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds)
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon talks to original Hamilton cast members Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds)



Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) and Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton)
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon talks to original Hamilton cast members Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) and Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citydisneymovie newshamiltondisney+ streaming servicebroadwaylin manuel miranda
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything to know about Hamilton on Disney Plus
HAMILTON
Everything to know about Hamilton on Disney Plus
'Hamilton' shows young people of color there's a place for them in theater, stars say
'Hamilton' on Disney+ offers fans the best seat in the house
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' kicks off July 4th weekend with special show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Probe widens in Arcadia High School sex exploitation case
All OC-operated beaches will be closed during 4th of July weekend
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Show More
Health care at home: New medical business makes at-home visits easy
SoCal mom who touched hearts dies after battle with leukemia
Garcetti: 'No mask, no service' should be policy for LA businesses
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
More TOP STORIES News