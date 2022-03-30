A California distillery is turning cheese waste into an alcoholic spirit

A California distillery is turning whey, the liquid byproduct that's left when milk is curdled and strained, into an alcoholic spirit.
According to a report published by CNN Business on Tuesday, Wheyward Spirit has partnered with Ben & Jerry's to replace the Irish cream liqueur in its Dublin Mudslide flavor - offering "the same taste with less waste."
Producing one pound of hard cheese creates nine pounds of whey, according to recent data. Some of that is turned into animal feed, but much of it can go to waste.
Wheyward Spirit said its drink made with whey was designed to take the best elements of vodka, sake, gin and rum to be both "a versatile and sippable clear spirit."
You can purchase it on its website for $55.